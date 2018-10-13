Barton employees celebrate years of service

Celebrating landmarks in their years of service to Barton Community College as of October 4, 2018 are (from left) Teri Maloy-Smith, Secretary for Workforce Training and Economic Development, 5 Years; Larissa Graham, Director of the Child Development Center, 30 Years; Renetta Furrow, Secretary of Business, Technology & Community Education, 30 Years; Wendy Miller, Academic Advisor, 15 Years; Nancy Carter, Registration Specialist, 20 Years and retired; Julie Knoblich, Human Resources Director, 40 Years; ReGina Reynolds-Casper, Director of Library & College Archives, 10 Years; Mark Bogner, Case New Holland Instructor, 5 Years; Kay Robinson,Instructor of Communication & Speech, 40 Years; Tim Folkerts, Instructor of Physics, Physical Science & Astronomy, 15 Years; Donna McCormick, Foundation Business & Accounting Specialist, 15 Years; Diane Engle, Director of Student Life, 25 Years; Rita Thurber, Student Support Services Project Director, 10 Years; Tana Cooper, Director of Admissions, 10 Years; Susie Burt, Educational Opportunity Center Project Director, 25 Years and Samantha Stueder, Web Content Strategist, 5 Years.

Not shown are Terry Barrow, Comptroller & Budget Manager, 35 Years; Randy Allen, Instructor of Psychology, 30 Years; Carol Murphy, Instructor & Coordinator of Developmental Education, 10 Years; Deanna Heier, Instructor of Business Technology, 10 Years; Brent Biggs, Head Baseball Coach, 10 Years and Matt Mazouch, Carpentry Instructor at Larned Correctional & Mental Health Facility, 5 Years.