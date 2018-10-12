Week 7 High School Area Football Schedule

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend (4-2) @ Liberal (1-5)
Buhler (3-3) @ Hays (2-4)
Garden City (2-4) @ Dodge City (3-3)
Class 3A
Larned (0-6) @ Hugoton (2-4)
Holcomb (3-3) @ Pratt (6-0)
Colby (6-0) @ Russell (2-4)
Class 2A
Hoisington (5-1) @ Phillipsburg (6-0)
Ellinwood (3-3) @ SW Heights (1-5)
Ellsworth (1-5) @ Norton (3-3)
Lyons (0-6) @ Cimarron (5-1)
Sterling (2-4) @ Lakin (5-1)
Minneapolis (3-3) @ TMP (1-5)
Class 1A
Oakley (3-3) @ La Crosse (2-4)
8-Man D-I
Moundridge (3-3) @ Central Plains (6-0)
Macksville (3-3) @ Pratt-Skyline (1-5)
St. John (0-6) @ Little River (5-1)
Ness City (4-2) @ Kiowa County (3-3)
Spearville (5-1) @ Hodgeman County (6-0)
Kinsley (1-5) @ South Gray (2-4)
Victoria (4-2) @ Hill City (4-2)
8-Man D-II
Chase (0-6) @ Otis-Bison (4-1-1)
Central Christian (4-2) @ Stafford (5-1)
Wilson (1-5) @ Thunder Ridge (4-2)
6-Man
Moscow (3-3) @ Pawnee Heights (5-1)