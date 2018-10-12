Statewide Silver Alert continues for missing Kansas woman

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Hazel L. Phillips, age 78.

According to The Miami County Sheriff, Hazel was last contacted on Tuesday in the evening hours by her family.

She told her family that she would be going to Drexel, Missouri Wednesday morning . Hazel did not make it to her destination in Drexel, Missouri.

She is known to drive a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Kansas tag 450HLB, which is missing also. It is unknown what Hazel is wearing. Hazel is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, Brown hair and green eyes. Hazel may be suffering from medical conditions which could be a safety concern for her.

Hazel may be in the Paola or Osawatomie location. If you make contact with Hazel or see her, please call the Investigations Division at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 913-294-3232.