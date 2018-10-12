Small alligator found under vehicle in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a small alligator has been found under a vehicle in suburban Kansas City.

Police in Olathe, Kansas reported that an animal control officer captured the gator earlier this week. The post says it’s “Something you don’t expect to see in Kansas.” The gator is spending the week in a shelter before heading to a reptile rescue in Manhattan next week. Alligators aren’t allowed to live in the city.

The alligator appears be about 1 foot long. Photos posted online show it soaking in a tub of water and someone holding up the animal.