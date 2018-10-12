Shirer to retire from ABBB

BUSINESS NEWS

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd. (ABBB) would like to congratulate Brad Shirer on his upcoming retirement. A Hoisington native, Shirer has been with the firm nearly 30 years in multiple positions including staff accountant, manager, firm administrator, Director of Administration, and Chief Administrative Officer. In his current role as Chief Financial Officer, his duties include oversight of the firm’s financial planning and accounting practices, as well as its relationships with lending institutions and equity partners.

Shirer will retire as of October 31, 2018.

“We thank Brad for his many years of service to the firm,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner at ABBB. “We appreciate all he has done for the firm and wish him all the best in retirement!”