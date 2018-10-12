Sheriff: Teen arrested at Kan. high school for alleged criminal threat

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 335 officials are investigating a teen for alleged criminal threat against other students.

On Thursday morning, deputies arrested a 14-year-old student at the Jackson Heights High School north of Holton, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The student is alleged to have communicated threats towards specific students and was arrested on three counts of criminal threat.

Deputies and Investigators have been interviewing witnesses, according to Morse.

Anyone who may have further information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.