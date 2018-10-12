Police: Kan. school resource officer hospitalized after attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 250 officials are investigating a teen student after an attack on a school resource officer.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 17-year-old female student who had returned to Heights High School, 5301 North Hillside in Wichita, despite having been suspended or expelled, according to officer Paul Cruz.

When the Heights’ school resource officer made contact with her, she attacked the officer.

According to Cruz the student bit the officer several times and he received cuts to his face. The officer was hospitalized “code yellow,” according to Cruz. Has since been released from the hospital

This student has had similar incidents with the SRO and other staff members. The faces charges of battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Juvenile Detention center, according to Cruz.