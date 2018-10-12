Panther boys and girls Cross Country take 2nd at WAC

Great Bend’s Mayra Ramirez led the way for the Great Bend Panther Cross Country teams Thursday as they hosted the Western Athletic Conference Championships at the Lake Barton course. Ramirez took first in the girls race, posting a time of 16:07.1, to help Great Bend take 2nd in the team standings behind Dodge City.

It was a 1,2,3, finish for the Lady Panthers as McKenna Esfeld took 2nd and Emilia Diaz took 3rd. Emma Loomis was the next highest placer for Great Bend with a 17th place finish. Dodge City however earned five of the top nine medals to win the team title.

The Great Bend Boys also took second in the team standings led by a 2nd place finish by Sage Cauley who ran a time of 17.01.1. Collin Hammond was 4th, Josh Tomlin 8th and Ryan Nicholson finished just out of the top 10 with an 11th place finish. Dodge City also claimed the boys title.

The Panthers next meet will be the 5A Regionals next Saturday in Goddard.