OCTOBER 12, 2018

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS/LAND LEVELERS FOR A TRACTOR MCCORMICK DEERING W30 ANTIQUE TRACTOR FOR RESTORATION. 620-653-4913

FOR SALE: 10 NEW BLANK VHS TAPES, WIRELESS KEYBOARD, FLIP PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, 2 10 GALLON AQUARIUMS W/EXTRAS. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: GRAIN CART MODEL 874. WANTED: 2000/3000 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: SOFT TOP FOR A 2002 JEEP WRANGLER SPORT. 620-282-9889

WANTED: 2″ ELECTRIC WATER PUMP HIGH VOLUME, HOOD FOR A JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER LT150 620-796-2770

FOR SALE: 2008 28′ JAYCO JAY FLIGHT TRAVEL TRAILER. 620-793-0609

WANTED: WINDOW HEATER. 620-793-4993

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC RANGE, TAIL GATE FOR A 2004 GMC PU. 620-282-7708

WANTED: ROUND BALE FEEDERS, OR SOMEONE TO BUILD THEM. 620-639-3944

FOR SALE: SIKES SADDLE 15″, HORSE EQUIPMENT. WANTED: SUITCASE WEIGHTS FOR A JOHN DEERE 4630 TRACTOR. 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: TABLE SAW (NO MOTOR). WANTED: 70’S FORD PU 4WD W/FLATBED/RUNNING CONDITION. 620-282-2117

FOR SALE: HOMEMADE LOG SPLITTER. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: TREADMILL, 4 MICHELIN TIRES 265/60/18, 4 TIRES 235/70/17. 620-278-6200

FOR SALE: HUNTING BLIND (NEW IN THE BOX) MGB6000. 620-617-5727

FOR SALE: 2006 DODGE PU 4DR/4WD. 785-650-3493

FOR SALE: 2 CAR SEATS, CHILD’S WOOD ROCKING CHAIR, NUTRI SYSTEM FOOD. 620-792-9710

FOR SALE: 2 1995 JEEPS. 620-797-0887

FOR SALE: OVERHEAD HEATER, LAWNMOWER. 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: 1997 FORD RANGER, TIRE CHANGER. 620-792-2916

WANTED: FULL BODY MANNEQUIN. 620-786-1645

FOR SALE: SHOP VISE, GAS DRYER, UTILITY TRAILER. 620-639-5331 AFTER 2PM

FOR SALE: 2 HONDA 3 WHEELERS 185/110 OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER OR DIRT BIKE, 2 PCS OF 75′ HEAVY 3 PHASE WIRE. 620-923-9493

FOR SALE: 2001 DODGE PU 1500 W/EXTRAS. WANTED: 20 GALLON CREAM CAN. 620-793-0979

DUCKS UNLIMITED EXPERIENCE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW EVENING AT THE WETLANDS EDUCATION CENTER HAS BEEN CHANGED TO THE 4-H GROUNDS BETWEEN GREAT BEND AND HOISINGTON. ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL KIM AT: 620-282-9592

THE DOMINICAN ASSOCIATES GARAGE SALE SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AT THE CONVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE WEATHER FORECAST PREDICTING RAIN TOMORROW. THERE IS NO RE-SCHEDULED DATE.

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J & L COIN. ITEMS INCLUDE: FISHING POLES, FISHING EQUIPMENT, ARCADE GAME (STREET FIGHTER) AIR COMPRESSOR, CHAIN SAWS, SAFES, POWER TOOLS SUCH AS DRILLS, SAWS, ROUTERS, SEVERAL FIREARMS, BICYCLES AND SO MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE WEBSITE AT ksauctioneer.com

