Kansas man dead, 3 hospitalized after 5-vehicle head-on crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Friday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Ford pickup driven by Jalen Kristopher Bush, 17, Coffeyville, was westbound on U.S. 166 one mile east of Caney. The pickup traveled left of center and struck a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Linda M. Coots, 76, Caney, head-on.

An eastbound 2014 Chevy Malibu driven by Geraldine Wilson Jay, 81, Copan, OK., then struck the Ford pickup that was still in the roadway.

A 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Gaige Ethan Beam, 17, Caney, made an evasive maneuver to avoid hitting the Chevy and collided with the Ford pickup and then struck a 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by Amanda Clair Wade, 37, Caney, that was stopped on the westbound shoulder.

A passenger in the Toyota Edgar E. Coots, 79, Caney, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the mortuary in Coffeyville. His wife Linda Coots was transported to the hospital in Coffeyville. Bush was airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa. Jay was transported to the hospital in Bartlesville.

Beam, Wade and two children in the Honda were not injured. All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.