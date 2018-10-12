Kan. man on parole for bank robbery charged in new bank heist

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was charged in federal court Friday with robbing a local bank earlier this week, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Brent Allen Drees, 50, Wichita, is charged with one count of bank robbery. A criminal complaint and affidavit alleges that on Oct. 9 Drees robbed the Conway Bank at 121 E. Kellogg. Drees was wearing a baseball cap and jeans when he entered the bank and gave a teller a note saying, “Give me $3,000 and you won’t get hurt.”

On Thursday, investigators identified Drees as a suspect and arrested him.

Drees was released from Bureau of Prisons custody in July 2017 after serving a 46-month sentence for bank robbery.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting.