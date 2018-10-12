Jeans Day to benefit United Way of Central Kansas Nov. 14

For the 5th year, United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Jeans Day for United Way on November 14. This event has grown over the past few years, raising more than $6,500 towards our campaign goal, with more than 30 businesses participating each year.

Does your business want to be a part of the event this year? Contact UWCK today to get signed up and UWCK will provide your business with Jeans Day stickers and drawing slips. Leading up to the event, let your employees know about the opportunity they have to wear jeans to support UWCK.

On November 14, all they have to do is wear jeans, donate at least $1, and fill out a drawing slip. Each dollar that they donate, gets them another chance to win. One winner is chosen from each business, with the final drawing being held on December 5 at The Buckle. The final winner will win a free pair of BKE Jeans, donated by The Buckle.

This is a great way to help UWCK reach their community commitment of $275,000, with just a small donation and a chance to win.

If you would like to participate, call UWCK at 620-792-2403 or email them at unitedwaycentralks@hotmail.com and they will deliver stickers and drawing slips for all your employees.