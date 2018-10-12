Cop Shop (10/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/11)

Warrant Arrest

At 3:58 p.m. Rickie Bell was arrested on a BTDC warrant at 473 SE 60 Avenue in Ellinwood for aggravated violation of offender registration act and GBMC warrant for FTA.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 4:33 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 275 E. US 56 Highway.

Theft

At 5:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 183 SE 1 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/11)

Warrant Arrest

At 12 a.m. an officer arrested Lori Fiscus at 1610 Morton Street.

Narcotics Violation

At 12:08 a.m. an officer arrested Sammy Jahay for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia at 1610 Morton Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 6:05 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Chest Pain

At 9:13 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl 7D.

Theft

At 9:26 a.m. theft of money was reported at 3929 10th Street.

At 10:12 a.m. theft of an AC unit was reported at 5251 9th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:19 a.m. an officer arrested Ashley Allen at 1432 19th Street for an Ellsworth County and Saline County warrant.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 12:06 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4200 Broadway Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 3:37 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 2117 8th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:41 p.m. an officer arrested Jazmin Nunez at 1217 Williams.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:45 p.m. an accident was reported at 4851 Camelot West.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:08 p.m. an officer arrested John Houp at Harrison Street & Lakin Avenue on two Barton County warrants.

At 11:07 p.m. an officer arrested Jacob Hoch at 218 Pine Street on two Barton County warrants.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:50 p.m. a traffic arrest was made in the 1600 block of Odell Street.