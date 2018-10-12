Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/11)

BOOKED: Sammy Jahay on BTDC warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal tags, no turn signal, bond set at $10,000 C/S and BTDC case for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ashley Werner of Great Bend on Ellsworth County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check x3, bond set at $700 cash only. Saline County District Court warrant for forgery, giving a worthless check x3, theft x2, bond set at $3,500 C/S. Ellsworth County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check x2, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $300 or 48 hours.

BOOKED: Rickie Bell of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated violation of registration act, bond set at $100,000 C/S. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jazmin Nunez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: John Houp on Great Bend Municipal Court case for failure to appear, bond at $500 C/S. Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after he posted a $300 cash bond.

RELEASED: Colby Hopkins on BCDC cases after receiving a $5,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Esteban Foster on Barton County case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, on a $5,000 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: James Pattinson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jazmin Nunez on GBMC case for failure to appear after posting bond of $1,000.

RELEASED: Shawn Owens of Ellinwood on BCDC case for aggravated battery and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, posted bond of $20,000.