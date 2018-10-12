2 hospitalized after manufacturing plant accident in Salina

SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured during an incident at a manufacturing plant Friday morning in Salina.

Just after 7a.m., fire crews responded to report of a fire in the mixing building at McShares,1835 E. North Street, according to Fire Marshal Troy Long.

When firefighters arrived, they found no fire, but the sprinkler system had been activated, Long said.

Two employees in the building were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center. One had minor injuries and the other had second-degree chemical burns on his neck and hands, according to Long.

Fire crews put water on the chemical to change the pH level so it would cause no further injuries.

The accident was blamed on equipment failure, Long said. McShares had not released a statement Friday afternoon.

The plant makes food additives and mixes vitamins and minerals that are added to wheat, rice and corn flours and cereals, according to their web site.

In June of 2017, homes and businesses within a half mile of the plant were evacuated as a precaution following a reported chemical leak. There were no injuries reported.