RENO COUNTY — First responders were busy working two water rescues early Thursday in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department one rescue was near 56th Avenue and Pennington Road and the second is 82nd Avenue and Sunrise near Buhler. Water levels went up considerably in the region overnight, according to emergency officials
Authorities remind residents to monitor the water levels around your home and on the roadways before you travel and do not drive around barricades.
The closed roads as 6a.m. on October 11.
108th Nickerson to Centennial
95th Dean to Sallee
85th Old K61 to Mayfield
82nd Yaggy to Pennington
82nd Kent to Mayfield
69th Yaggy to Hendricks
69th K96 to Nickerson
56th Nickerson to Riverton
56th Yaggy to Eisenhower
43rd Hendricks to Pennington
43rd Yaggy to Wilson
43rd Nickerson to Herren
17th Riverton to Herren
17th from Whiteside to Dean
Buhler Rd 1/2 mile S of Buhler
Centennial from Clark to Illinois
Centennial from Fountain Green to Pleasant Valley
Clark Partridge to Riverton
Dean 82nd to 95th
Dean from 4th to 17th
Dean Morgan to Illinois
Herren 17th to 43rd
Medora 95th-108th
Obee G to US 50
Parallel Halstead to McNew
Pennington 82nd to Nickerson Blvd
Red Rock from Olcott to Netherland
Riverton 56th to 43rd
Riverton 82nd to 108th
Sallee 82nd to 108th
Sterling 69th to 82nd
Whiteside from 4th to 17th
Wilson 56th to 69th
Wilson 82nd to 69th