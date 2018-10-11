RENO COUNTY — First responders were busy working two water rescues early Thursday in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department one rescue was near 56th Avenue and Pennington Road and the second is 82nd Avenue and Sunrise near Buhler. Water levels went up considerably in the region overnight, according to emergency officials

Authorities remind residents to monitor the water levels around your home and on the roadways before you travel and do not drive around barricades.

The closed roads as 6a.m. on October 11.

108th Nickerson to Centennial

95th Dean to Sallee

85th Old K61 to Mayfield

82nd Yaggy to Pennington

82nd Kent to Mayfield

69th Yaggy to Hendricks

69th K96 to Nickerson

56th Nickerson to Riverton

56th Yaggy to Eisenhower

43rd Hendricks to Pennington

43rd Yaggy to Wilson

43rd Nickerson to Herren

17th Riverton to Herren

17th from Whiteside to Dean

Buhler Rd 1/2 mile S of Buhler

Centennial from Clark to Illinois

Centennial from Fountain Green to Pleasant Valley

Clark Partridge to Riverton

Dean 82nd to 95th

Dean from 4th to 17th

Dean Morgan to Illinois

Herren 17th to 43rd

Medora 95th-108th

Obee G to US 50

Parallel Halstead to McNew

Pennington 82nd to Nickerson Blvd

Red Rock from Olcott to Netherland

Riverton 56th to 43rd

Riverton 82nd to 108th

Sallee 82nd to 108th

Sterling 69th to 82nd

Whiteside from 4th to 17th

Wilson 56th to 69th

Wilson 82nd to 69th