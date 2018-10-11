Dateline – Odin

Viola M. Meyeres, 93, died October 11, 2018, at Ellinwood District Hospital. She was born June 29, 1925, in Odin, the daughter of Hugo and Mathilda (Hoeffner) Frenzl.

A longtime resident of Odin she was a homemaker. Viola was well known for her beautiful flower gardens. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

On June 10, 1952, she married Stephen J. Meyeres in Odin, Kansas. He preceded her in death on October 19, 1989.

Survivors include: son David Meyeres of Great Bend; daughter, Bonnie Cain and husband Todd of Sterling; brother, Leo Frenzel of Great Bend; and grandchildren Bailee Cain, Stephanie O’Connell, and Scott Cain.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stephen, brothers, Frank, Joe, August, Larry, and William E. Frenzl and sisters, Marie Meyeres, Theresa Wondra, Dorothy Reif, and Gertrude Hickel.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family present from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vigil and Rosary will be 7 p.m. Sunday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 15, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, celebrated by Father Ted Stoecklein. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Odin.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Cemetery Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.