Motorists who have had to find an alternate route to get in or out of Hoisington the past two days will not have to do that this morning. US Highway 281 south of Hoisington has been reopened to traffic after being closed due to high water from Blood Creek.

Over 9 inches of rain fell in Hoisington since last Friday with some reports of up to 15 inches of rain in the northern parts of Barton County.