Thursday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Sixth-ranked West Virginia is the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated team. The 5-0 Mountaineers play at Iowa State. West Virginia has Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Will Grier. He has thrown for at least 332 yards and three TDs in every game this season. Iowa State is on its third quarterback. True freshman Brock Purdy accounted for 402 total yards and five touchdowns last week in a 48-42 win at then-No. 25 Oklahoma State.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Cleveland Browns linebacker Nate Orchard to shore up their pass rush with linebackers Justin Houston and Dee Ford hobbled by injuries. Houston could miss several weeks after hurting his hamstring in Kansas City’s win over Jacksonville. Ford has dealt with a series of minor injuries this season. Their backup, Tanoh Kpassagnon, also has missed time with a bothersome ankle.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tex Winter, the innovative “Triangle Offense” pioneer who assisted Phil Jackson on NBA championship teams with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, has died. He was 96. Kansas State University said Winter died in Manhattan.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas began practice a couple weeks ago amid some questions about Silvio De Sousa, whose name has popped up in the investigation into corruption in college basketball. So far, the Jayhawks have been cleared of any wrongdoing and De Sousa is eligible to play. But coach Bill Self warned that information could always come to light that changes that outlook.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas fired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham with six games left in the season Wednesday, ending the short tenure of what coach David Beaty hailed as a game-changing hire just last year. Meacham had spent the previous three seasons as the co-offensive coordinator at Big 12 rival TCU when Beaty lured him to the Jayhawks. Beaty plans to handle play-calling duties when the Jayhawks face Texas Tech on Oct. 20.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pitcher Kyle Barraclough is joining the Washington Nationals. The Nats gave the Miami Marlins $1 million in international slot allotment as part of the deal. Signing the right-handed reliever is the first off-season move by Washington to try to rebuild the team’s faltering bullpen. The hard-throwing Barraclough went 1-6 with 4.20 ERA and 10 saves in 17 chances, with 61 appearances for Miami this year.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have acquired cornerback Lenzy Pipkins via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts and released linebacker Marquis Flowers. Pipkins spent time on the Colts’ practice squad and active roster earlier this season, appearing in one game. He played in 12 games last season for Green Bay. Flowers has played in all five of Detroit’s games so far this season. The Lions have an open date this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — There will be no eighth NASCAR title for Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus. Hendrick Motorsports will split the driver and crew chief at the end of this season. Johnson and Knaus were partnered in 2002 when Knaus built the No. 48 team as part of a Hendrick expansion. They won a record-tying seven titles and made the playoffs in all 15 years of its existence. Kevin Meendering will return to Hendrick to lead Johnson.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Yankees begin an offseason that’s sure to bring a few changes. CC Sabathia, Brett Gardner, David Robertson and J.A. Happ can become free agents, and New York could be major a player in an anticipated free agent market that will likely include Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, Patrick Corbin, Dallas Keuchel and possibly even Clayton Kershaw.

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves manager Brian Snitker expects to find out this week whether general manager Alex Anthopolous will bring him back. Snitker is not yet under contract for 2019, though there’s nothing to indicate he won’t return for his third full year at the helm, especially after a season that makes him one of the leading candidates for NL manager of the year. Still, Anthopolous met with Snitker and the coaching staff yesterday and didn’t make any promises.