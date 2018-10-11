Police: Alcohol possible factor after Kan. man crashes pickup into train

COWLEY COUNTY — Police have cited a Kansas man in connection with an accident involving his pickup truck and a train.

Just after 7p.m. Monday, police responded for a report of a vehicle that had been struck by a train in the 1000 block of South F Street in Arkansas City, according to a media release from police. They learned the northbound vehicle actually had struck the train.

The tan 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it struck the train, which was westbound on the tracks and traveling about 5 mph.

The train crew reported warning lights and signals were operational at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Darin Jake Pinion, 35, Arkansas City, allegedly fled the scene on foot, according to the train crew, who had made contact with him before he left. Based on the vehicle’s registration information, officers began to search the area and contact known family members.

After about an hour of searching, officers located Pinion at his residence in rural Cowley County.

He was cited for failure to obey a railroad crossing signal, failure of duty to report an accident or render aid, no proof of insurance and reckless driving.

Because of the circumstances between the time of the accident and the time Pinion was located, no tests were administered, but police suspect alcohol was a contributing factor to the accident.

No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed away from the scene and the train was removed by the crew.