OCTOBER 11, 2018

FOR SALE: 22 TON WOOD SPLITTER, 4 CORDS OF FIREWOOD, 2 LADDERS (30′ & 25′). 620-282-7585

FOR SALE: FLIP PHONE, WIRELESS KEYBOARD, 10 BLANK VHS TAPES. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: MEN’S STEEL TOE BOOTS (11), MEN’S CLOTHING. 620-786-8937

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, 2 FISH TANKS/EQUIPMENT. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: 1997 FORD RANGER, TIRE CHANGER, BATTERY CHANGER. WANTED: SOMEONE TO FIX ROOF. 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: 1995 JEEP. 620-797-0887

FOR SALE: UNDER THE CABINET RADIO/CD, BUDWEISER/COORS BEER STEIN, SONY DVD PLAYER. 620-639-1271

FOR SALE: 2 50# CAST IRON WELDING ELECTRODES, AIR COMPRESSOR PUMP. 785-656-9199

FOR SALE: 2 PC LUGGAGE SET, 3 WALL HANGINGS. 620-617-5811

FOR SALE: 1977 CHEVY WHEAT TRUCK. 620-786-0129

FOR SALE: 5HP DUCK HUNTING MOTOR. 620-786-0929

FOR SALE: SIKES SPECIAL SADDLE, HORSE EQUIPMENT. 785-303-0645

FOR SALE: LOG SPLITTER. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: BATHROOM SINK, MEDICINE CABINET. 620-617-3505

WANTED: HEAVY DUTY SQUARE BALE FEEDERS. 620-639-3944

WANTED: WASHER & DRYER, STRING TRIMMER. 785-623-7880

FOR SALE: LONG TAIL MUD MOTOR, MUSKRAT HUT HUNTING BLIND. 620-791-8436

FOR SALE: 2001 FORD CROWN VICTORIA (LOADED), REFRIGERATOR, ELECTRIC RANGE. 620-282-7708

WANTED: HORSE DRAWN EQUIPMENT. 620-617-9019

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THE DOMINICAN ASSOCIATES HAVE CANCELLED THE GARAGE SALE THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY. AT THIS TIME IT HAS NOT BEEN RESCHEDULED.

DUCKS UNLIMITED HAS CHANGED THE LOCATION OF THEIR UPCOMING EVENT SCHEDULED FOR THIS SATURDAY, HAS BEEN CHANGED TO THE 4-H GROUNDS BETWEEN HOISINGTON & GREAT BEND. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL: KIM @ 620-282-9592

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J & L COIN. ITEMS INCLUDE: EXTENSION LADDERS, STEP LADDERS SPORTS MEMORABILIA, CHAIN SAWS, SETS OF WHEELS & TIRES, FISHING POLES AND FISHING EQUIPMENT, SAFES, MUSIC INSTRUMENTS, AIR COMPRESSORS, PISTOLS, RIFLES AND SHOTGUNS. SMALL DIRT BIKE, HAND TOOLS, TOOL BOXES, AND SO MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE WEBSITE AT ksauctioneer.com

