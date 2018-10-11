Larned man appears in court for harassment and drug charges

James L. Perkins, 61 of Larned, made a first appearance in the Pawnee County District Court Wednesday morning concerning a charge of harassment by telephone and separate felony drug charges.

Following a short chase which ended at his home in Larned, Perkins was arrested October 6 by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for the harassment by telephone charge, a felony bond violation, and a domestic violence probation warrant. The Larned Police Department assisted with the arrest.

As a result of his alleged actions at the time of his arrest, he is now additionally charged with possession of between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony Interference with law enforcement; and misdemeanor flee and elude.

The harassment by telephone is alleged to have occurred between September 24 and October 2. Perkins was convicted of Domestic Battery on September 24 and placed on twelve months probation.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 24. The defendant remains in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff with bond set on the new drug charge at $90,000 cash or surety. He is being housed in the Ford Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest, Perkins was on felony bond for a May 2018 arrest on possession of between 3.5 grams and 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and battery of a County Correctional Officer. Those matters are still pending.