Lady Cougars fall to 9th ranked Seward County

The Barton Community College volleyball team found out Wednesday in Liberal why the Saints of Seward County Community College are unblemished in conference play and ranked No. 9 as the Cougars went down in straight sets 25-20, 25-16, and 25-18.

The loss narrows Barton’s third place conference standing advantage in slipping to 7-3 and 17-12 on the year while Seward County improves to 11-0 and 22-5 on the season. The same two teams will meet up again next Monday as the Saints return the trip with a 6:30 p.m. first serve at the Barton Gym.