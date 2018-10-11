KBI investigating, search continues for man who shot at officers

Just before 3a.m. Thursday, police were working on an assignment to address vehicle burglaries in the 2000 Block of SW 33rd in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel

Officers saw a subject wearing a white coat, baseball hat and a back pack walking down the sidewalk around the area of 33rd and SW Briarwood.

The initial officer went to turn around in his marked patrol car to try and make a consensual contact with the subject but the suspect fled into the neighborhood to the north.

A few minutes later, other officers spotted the same subject running into the apartment complex at 32nd and Macvicar.

Officers tried to make contact with the subject to investigate his behavior and for lurking and prowling at which point the suspect fled from the officers on foot again. Officers told the suspect to stop but he refused and continued to flee.

The officers pursued the suspect and as they closed in on him he shot at the officers. Two oficers returned fire and took cover. As the suspect fled he continued to shoot at the officers. The suspect was last seen running west bound through the neighborhood near SW 32nd and SW Macvicar. Both Officers are uninjured and at this time it is unknown if the suspect was struck or injured.

Other responding officers quickly set up a perimeter around the area and began looking for the suspect for multiple counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

As of 11a.m. Thursday, the suspect was still outstanding but officers are continuing to search the area with the assistance of the KHP helicopter and other area law enforcement agencies/assets.

The suspect is described as a male in his twenties with a baseball hat with slightly longer hair that stuck out from his hat.

Per procedure both the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave until the administrative investigation is completed. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be assisting in the investigative efforts related to this incident.