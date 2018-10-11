Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association Rankings

October 10, 2018, Topeka, Kan. — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 6 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 8.

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley North 23-1 (1)

2. Lawrence 21-1 (2)

3. Washburn Rural 26-2 (3)

4. Blue Valley 21-6 (4)

5. Gardner-Edgerton 24-7 (5)

6. Lawrence-Free State 17-10 (6)

7. Olathe Northwest 17-11 (7)

8. Garden City 22-9 (9)

9. Topeka 20-8 (8)

10. Shawnee Mission Northwest 20-13 (NR)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 24-5 (1)

2. St. James Academy 22-4 (3)

3. Bishop Carroll 27-1 (4)

4. Lansing 30-4 (2)

5. Topeka-Seaman 20-8 (5)

6. De Soto 26-6 (6)

7. Andover 25-3 (7)

8. Maize South 31-5 (8)

9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 22-8 (9) 1

10. Blue Valley Southwest 18-5 (10)

Class 4A

1. Topeka-Hayden 18-10 (1)

2. Bishop Miege 13-10 (3)

3. Louisburg 24-6 (2)

4. Rose Hill 22-5 (5)

5. Andale 21-6 (6)

6. Independence 25-1 (7)

7. Nickerson 26-9 (4)

8. Ulysses 27-4 (8)

9. Pratt 26-4 (9)

10. Chanute 28-5 (10)

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 26-1 (1)

2. Silver Lake 25-6 (2)

3. Burlington 26-2 (3)

4. Beloit 27-4 (6)

5. Douglass 27-3 (4)

6. Hesston 23-4 (5)

7. Nemaha Central 22-8 (8)

8. Marysville 22-8 (9)

9. Holton 21-8 (7)

10. Halstead 27-8 (NR)

Class 2A

1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 28-0 (1)

2. Sedgwick 27-2 (3)

3. Garden Plain 21-6 (2)

4. Smith Center 24-5 (4)

5. Meade 23-5 (5)

6. Wabaunsee 23-7 (7)

7. Maranatha Christian 18-4 (6)

8. Jefferson County North 20-6 (NR)

9. Trego Community 21-8 (8)

10. Oswego 21-8 (10)

Class 1A

1. Centralia 30-0 (1)

2. Spearville 32-0 (2)

3. Rural Vista 28-2 (3)

4. Argonia 34-1 (4)

5. Sylvan-Lucas 26-2 (6)

6. Thunder Ridge 23-3 (5)

7. Valley Falls 27-5 (9)

8. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 23-5 (10)

9. South Central 25-6 (7)

10. Kiowa County 26-7 (NR)