Son of Kansas sheriff dies in wrong-way interstate crash with semi

SEDGWICK COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 8p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by Luke A. Hoskins, 24, Wichita, was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 135 at Hydraulic.

The Chevy collided head on with a northbound semi, left the road, entered the median an rolled.

Hoskins was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

The semi driver Casey Kelly Welch, 45, Toledo, IA., was not injured.