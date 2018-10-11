Kan. man with 2-dozen convictions stabs officer with butter knife

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for attempted murder after an altercation

Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reported of a wanted suspect at the Union Rescue Mission in the 2800 Block of North Hillside Street in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

Officers made contact with a suspect with an active warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections identified as 53-year-old Darren Hutcherson. As officers approached, Hutcherson grabbed a butter knife from a nearby table and stabbed the officer in the chest just below his neck, according to Cruz.

The suspect dropped the knife and ran. Police arrested him after a brief foot pursuit.

The knife did not penetrate the officer’s vest and he was not injured, according to Cruz.

Hutcherson was booked for attempted murder of an officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and the KDOC warrant.

Hutcherson has two dozen previous convictions for burglary, theft, aggravated assault and DUI, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.