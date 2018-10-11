Kan. man skips trial, convicted of kidnapping and robbery

RENO COUNTY— After nearly two hours of deliberations on Wednesday, a jury found a Kansas man guilty in a series of robberies that occurred over two years.

Jeffrey Howell, 60, who according to the Kansas Department of Corrections has previous convictions for burglary, theft, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, criminal threat, aggravated escape from custody and contributing to a child’s misconduct can add kidnaping and multiple counts of aggravated robbery to his criminal record.

The the latest convictions were for the robbery of Hutchinson area businesses in October of 2016 and in August and September of 2017.

Howell declined to participate in his trial. His attorney sat alone at the defense table.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 16.