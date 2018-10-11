Friday Weather

Friday Rain and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of rain between 10am and 1pm. High near 56. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast 12 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Rain likely before 9am, then rain and snow. High near 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 65.