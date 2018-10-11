GREAT BEND – Donald E. Kimber, 86, passed away October 9, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. He was born December 13, 1931, to Howard and Genevie (Yahne) Kimber. He married Jean Suedekum on January 27, 1952 at Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Donald was a member of the Central Baptist Church and an independent contract pumper in the oilfield. Donald graduated from Great Bend High School with the Class of 1950. He served in the Army Reserves at the time of the Korean War. He was an avid polka and square dancer for many years. He enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and being with family and friends.

Survivors include, wife, Jean of the home; two daughters, Rhonda VonFeldt and husband Randy and Brenda Denning and husband Hank, all of Great Bend; three brothers, Norman Kimber and wife Jean of Hoisington, Russell Kimber and wife Donna of Great Bend and Leo Kimber and wife Kathy of Kansas City; one grandson, Dalton VonFeldt and one great-granddaughter, Ava VonFeldt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Genevie Kimber and a sister, Shirley Bobeck.

Cremation has taken place and visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, October 12, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home with Pastor John Grumon presiding. Inurnment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested the Central Baptist Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530