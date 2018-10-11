Cop Shop (10/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/10)
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:41 a.m. an accident was reported at 836 SE 20 Road in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/10)
Sick Person
At 1:42 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2206 24th Street.
Breathing Problems
At 4:55 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:40 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at Patton Road & Eisenhower Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:04 a.m. an officer arrested Miles Jackson at 1806 12th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:39 a.m. a report of someone entering his locked garage at 3124 28th Street was made.
Burglary / In Progress
At 10:40 a.m. a report of a subject in the building at 2100 Main Street was made.
Choking
At 1:02 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 Forest Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 1:16 p.m. burglary was reported at 2801 Main Street.
Criminal Damage
At 2:28 p.m. damage from the trash truck getting stuck was reported at 1615 Washington Avenue.
At 3:45 p.m. damage to his garage was reported at 2416 16th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:50 p.m. an officer arrested Sammy Jahay Jr. at 1610 Morton Street.