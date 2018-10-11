Chiefs QB not ruling out prom date with teen with disability

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t ruling out a prom date with a 17-year-old girl with a severe physical disability after she posted a widely circulated “promposal” video to Facebook.

Mahomes said Wednesday during a news conference that he’ll see if he can make the date with CeeCee Campbell happen when prom comes around in April. The Raymore-Peculiar High School student was born with arthrogryposis, which affects her joints and leaves her with limited mobility.

She says in the video that a date with Mahomes would make her “feel like all the normal girls who gets their dream proms” and promised to “keep my hands to myself.”

Mahomes says his mother sent him the video. He says it’s “awesome to see her and all the things that she’s done.”