Barton’s Rolfs to enter Bethany College’s Athletic Hall of Honor

bartonsports.com

Trevor Rolfs, Athletic Director at Barton Community College, will be inducted this weekend into Bethany College’s Athletic Hall of Honor.

As part of Bethany’s homecoming and alumni weekend, Rolfs will be honored along with Sonja Kiseljak-Dusenbury, Nathan Hiebert, Keith Boutte, and Jessica Becker. The five will be recognized at Saturday’s halftime of Bethany hosting Sterling College football game with an official awards luncheon following at noon on Sunday, October 14, in Lindquist Hall on the Bethany campus.

Rolfs completed his collegiate playing days at Bethany College, becoming a two-time All-KCAC basketball selection, as well as, a All-Conference selection as a wide receiver for the Swede football team.

Entering the basketball coaching ranks in 1996 at his alma mater, Quivira Heights High School, Rolfs led the Thunderbirds for four years prior to a two-year stint at Lyons and one season at Mankato.

In 2004 Rolfs broke through at the collegiate level at Pratt Community College, guiding the Beavers to a 114-85 record in seven seasons including capturing a Region VI Championship and berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

A former Cougar basketball player from 1991-93, Rolfs returned to Barton as the Athletic Director in the spring of 2011. In addition to leading the women’s basketball squad for one season, under Rolfs’ leadership role the Department has enjoyed numerous athletic and academic achievements, a multitude of facility improvements, and the increase of donor support.