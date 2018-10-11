Barton Soccer sweeps a pair at Dodge City

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 1 Dodge City 0

It took over seventy-eight minutes but the Barton Community College men’s soccer team again found a way to win in earning a 1-0 nail biter Tuesday evening at Dodge City Community College.

Nicolas Torres picked an opportune time to score his first collegiate goal, providing the game winner with 11:26 to play to break the scoreless deadlock. With Gabriel Arraes’ deflected shot coming off the Dodge City goalkeeper’s chest, the freshman from Chile one-touched the rebound just outside the eighteen with a rocket to the back of the net past the Conquistador defenders..

The seventh straight win keeps the 9th ranked Cougars atop the conference standings and in control of the crown destiny at 8-0-1 and 12-1-1 on the season while dropping third place Dodge City to 5-3-1 and 8-4-1 overall. Barton’s next time on the pitch comes Saturday in a 3:00 p.m. kick-off at Pratt Community College.

Barton Women 2 Dodge City 1

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team scored two first half goals Tuesday to hold on for a 2-1 victory at Dodge City Community College.

Receiving votes for the second straight week, the tenth straight victory improves the Cougars to 11-2-1 on the year and more importantly keeps Barton in the conference driver’s seat at 10-0-1 with three games remaining. Dodge City drops to the conference .500 mark at 5-5-0 while falling to 6-7-1 on the year. Barton’s next action is Saturday in a 1:00 p.m. kick-off at Pratt Community College (3-7-0, 5-8-0).