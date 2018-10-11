Barton County begins to dry out

Even though there is rain in the weekend forecast, it shouldn’t equal what the county went through during a five day period from last Friday to this past Tuesday. Steady rain fell on all parts of the county, especially in the northern part of Barton County where rainfall amounts were reported to be as high as 15 inches. Hoisington had over 9 inches of rain which did cause some minor flooding in the southern part of the city. Floodwater from Blood Creek also closed highway 281 Monday night through Wednesday evening. Here’s Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock.

Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz signed a disaster declaration Tuesday afternoon for the county. The declaration opens Barton up to potentially receive Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

Governor Jeff Colyer issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration for the state in response to the recent heavy rains on Wednesday.