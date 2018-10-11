B104.3 The Point Broadcasts on Low Power

Here at Eagle Communications we continue to work towards repairing a faulty transmission line at our transmitter site for KVGB-FM B104.3 The Point. Coverage has been limited to the city of Great Bend since late Saturday evening. As of 1:30PM on Thursday, we have switched over to a back-up antenna, and should regain partial coverage.

We invite you to listen to our B104.3 The Point App available for smartphones and computers which has all of the same local coverage excluding Kansas City Chiefs Football, licensed exclusively to the NFL.

Our engineers and tower crews continue to work to repair the transmission line, however it may yet be several days before we regain full coverage. We appreciate your patience.