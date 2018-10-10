Wednesday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis is back in the hunt for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise after the family behind rental car company Enterprise Holdings announced a bid that calls for a new stadium built mostly with private funding. Members of the Taylor family said Tuesday that the franchise would be majority-owned by women, a first in MLS and a rarity in professional sports.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Thanks to quarterback Brock Purdy, Iowa State’s playbook suddenly has more options. Purdy had a stunning performance in the Cyclones’ upset of Oklahoma State in what essentially was the college debut for the true freshman. He has given the offense a new look and a new sense of confidence. Next up is a home game Saturday against No. 6 West Virginia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles to help during Leonard Fournette’s absence. The 31-year-old Charles worked out for the team in the morning and signed a one-year contract in the afternoon. The Jaguars lost third-string running back Corey Grant for the season and expect to be without Fournette for several more weeks.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs placed right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and safety Armani Watts on injured reserve and signed outside linebacker Frank Zombo to provide depth at that depleted position. Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his left leg with a few minutes left in Sunday’s 30-14 victory over Jacksonville. Watts had his promising rookie season cut short after hurting his groin in the game.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ruffin McNeill is more than ready to step in as Oklahoma’s interim defensive coordinator. He’s been down this road before. He took over as interim defensive coordinator at Texas Tech during the 2007 season and earned the full-time position for the 2008 and 2009 seasons. He later was named interim head coach at Tech for the 2010 Alamo Bowl and led the Red Raiders to a win over Michigan State. Now, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has promoted him after firing defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching honor next spring. The award is given annually to college basketball coaches who exemplify the late UCLA legend’s standard of success and personal integrity. Kruger is the first Division I coach to take five different schools to the NCAA Tournament. He is entering his eighth season at Oklahoma.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have won their American League Division Series by building a 4-0 lead before holding off the New York Yankees, 4-3 in Game 4. Ian Kinsler hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Eduardo Nunez during the Red Sox’s three-run third against losing pitcher CC Sabathia. (sah-BATH’-ee-uh). Rick Porcello allowed one run over five innings, but Craig Kimbrel made it interesting by allowing two runs in the ninth before closing out the series.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have given manager Kevin Cash a contract extension through 2024, plus a one-year club option. The extension comes after the Rays went 90-72, the most victories by any non-playoff team and tied with the division-winning Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves. Cash has gone 318-330 during the first four seasons of his five-year contract.