Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Vice President Pence will visit Kansas next week

by

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Kansas to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach.

Vice President Pence during an October campaign stop in Missouri -photo courtesy VP Pence

According to the Kobach campaign, the rally is scheduled for Thursday October 18 in Wichita. The Vice President’s office has not released the exact time or location of the rally.

President Trump held a campaign rally for Kobach and other GOP candidates Saturday in Topeka.

Kobach is in a battle with Democrat Laura Kelly and Independent candidate Greg Orman for governor. The election is November 6.