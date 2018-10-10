Vice President Pence will visit Kansas next week

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Kansas to campaign for gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach.

According to the Kobach campaign, the rally is scheduled for Thursday October 18 in Wichita. The Vice President’s office has not released the exact time or location of the rally.

Vice President @mike_pence is coming to Wichita to support Kris Kobach for Kansas Governor on Thursday, October 18th! #ksleg #RemainRed — J.R. Claeys 🇺🇸 (@jrclaeys) October 10, 2018

President Trump held a campaign rally for Kobach and other GOP candidates Saturday in Topeka.

Kobach is in a battle with Democrat Laura Kelly and Independent candidate Greg Orman for governor. The election is November 6.