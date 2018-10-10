Total enrollment for USD 428 close to last year’s number

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton stated he had a bad feeling that enrollment numbers in the Great Bend school district were going to down significantly this year, but it turns out the total 2018-2019 district enrollment was down just eight students from the previous year’s count.

The enrollment number submitted to the state this year was 2,856.

The official enrollment number to the state has to be done by September 20. In mid-August the total enrollment for USD 428 was down 173 but many high school students did not enroll until the start of the classes.