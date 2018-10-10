Thursday Weather

Thursday Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night A chance of rain, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 43. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then rain between 10am and 1pm. High near 56. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain and snow likely before 1pm, then a chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.