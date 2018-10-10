Thursday Weather

Thursday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 43. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then rain between 10am and 1pm. High near 56. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night
Rain likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
Rain and snow likely before 1pm, then a chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.