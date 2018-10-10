Rivers, creeks overflow banks after heavy rain across Kansas

SEDGWICK, Kan. (AP) — At least one Kansas school district has canceled classes and many roads are closed as rivers and creeks overflow their banks.

The closures come as the National Weather Service issues a flood warning for a large swath of central and eastern Kansas. National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Ketcham said that the weather system is a “beast.”

Interested in seeing Niagara Falls but don’t want to go to New York? We have you covered. Come to Greenwood County. #kswx pic.twitter.com/NPDJiUBVx6 — Greenwood County Emergency Management (@gwcountyem) October 9, 2018

The Sedgwick school district near Wichita has called off classes for at least two days as a creek floods, forcing some residents to sandbag around their homes. Superintendent Larry Roth told KWCH-TV that the district wants to ensure buses are safe and that it can get students home as water rises.

Amtrak also is closing its route between Hutchinson and Topeka through Wednesday morning and rerouting passengers on buses.