Resolving bus issues for USD 428; purchases could be coming

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton joked Monday night at the Board of Education meeting that the 8th grade volleyball team did not come home with any trophies from Garden City over the weekend, but they brought home a bus. The only problem was the team brought home a Garden City school district bus. One of the newer Great Bend buses broke down last Saturday near the Finney County and Hodgeman County line.

A Garden City mechanic discovered the fuse box on the bus had not been sealed. As water entered the fuse box, it caused the bus to eventually shut down.

Thexton noted the new buses will be fine with warranty covering the fuse box, but the older Panther buses will need to be replaced soon.

Khris Thexton Audio

Thexton believed the two older buses were purchased in 2006 and each of them have over 500,000 miles on them.

USD 428 Director of Transportation Cody Schmidt has started researching the replacement options for the district. Thexton says the expense will come out of the capital overlay fund.

Khris Thexton Audio

Thexton stated many districts are now purchasing Coachliners, which are a combination of a coach bus but on a semi-based frame.

Garden City’s school district has the Coachliners and Thexton encouraged board members to view Garden City’s buses when they come to play Great Bend High School in football on October 19.