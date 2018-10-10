Police: SW Kansas burglary suspect hospitalized after arrest

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged burglary.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a restaurant at 701 S. Kansas Avenue in Liberal, for a burglary alarm, according to Captain Patrick McClurg. Responding officers found a damaged door at the business. No one was located inside.

Additional officers began checking area businesses. Officers found a two other businesses in the 800 Block of S. Kansas Avenue had both been forcibly entered. Officers heard someone inside Carniceria El Grande and quickly set up a perimeter.

After about an hour, the 21-year-old suspect came out of Carniceria El Grande at the direction of officers. He was taken into custody without further incident. Officers also found marijuana during a search of the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Southwest Medical Center where he was treated and released for a wound to his hand. He was subsequently taken to Seward County Jail.

Investigators will be submitting affidavits to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.