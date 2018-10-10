Police: 27-year-old Kansas man robbed, shot in the face

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting of a 27-year-old victim who reported being robbed and shot in the face.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting near Central and Ridge in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

However, upon further investigation a crime scene was located in the 500 block of South Florence. Officers contacted the victim at a nearby hospital. The victim reported an unknown suspect demanded money from the victim and then him once in the face. The suspect took personal property from the victim and left the scene.

A citizen assisted the victim and transported him to an area hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or Robbery Detectives at 316 268-4407.