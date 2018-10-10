Panthers knock off #1 Dodge City 2-1

This time the Panthers didn’t let Dodge City escape. After losing a one goal game at home to Dodge City earlier this season, the Great Bend Panthers went on the road Tuesday and upset the number 1 ranked Red Demons 2-1.

Goals by Dani Franco and Israel Franco propelled the Panthers to a victory that snapped Dodge City’s 30-game Western Athletic Conference winning streak. It was also the first loss at home for Dodge since 2014.

The Panthers improve to 6-8 on the season. Great Bend will next host Liberal on Monday, October 15.