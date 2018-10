OCTOBER 10, 2019

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 32″ SONY FLAT SCREEN TV W/DVD PLAYER, FLIP PHONE, WIRELESS KEYBOARD. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: BARNETT CROSSBOW W/ARROWS/SCOPE. 785-658-5704

WANTED: BRACKETS & WEIGHTS FOR THE FRONT END OF A JOHN DEERE 4020 620-566-7226

FOR SALE: 5 HP OUTBOARD BOAT MOTOR. 620-786-0929

WANTED: TIRE 205/55/16 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: CANNING JARS, BICYCLES, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR.

FOR SALE: 3 BOATS (FIXER UPPERS). WANTED 16″ FORD WHEELS FOR A 70’S/80’S PU. 620-321-0138

FOR SALE: MID 90’S BUCKET SEATS FROM A THUNDERBIRD, 2001 DODGE 4WD PU., FULL SIZE IRON BED. WANTED: CREAM CAN 1 GALLON. 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: PASTURE RAISED HOGS OR TRADE FOR A DEEP FREEZE/GUN/LUMBER. 620-282-4715

WANTED: 1 16″ ALUMINUM WHEEL 2001 CHEVY PU. 620-617-2194

FOR SALE: 2 POLARIS 500 SPORTSMEN 4 WHEELERS (1 W/ACCESSORIES. 620-566-7215

FOR SALE: NU WAVE OVEN (NEW), 120 PEZ DISPENSERS, 27X18X46 CUPBOARD. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS/LAND LEVELERS FOR A TRACTOR, MCCORMICK DEERING 30 ANTIQUE TRACTOR TO BE RESTORED. 620-653-4913

FREE: CHIHUAHUA 620-566-7297

FOR SALE: PU/SUV TIRES 16 THRU 19, 2 TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42, 1990 CHEVY SW 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

WANTED: OLDER MOTOR HOME 25′. 620-640-7432

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J & L COIN. ITEMS INCLUDE: SPORTS MEMORABILIA, FISHING POLES AND FISHING EQUIPMENT, MUSIC INSTRUMENTS, BICYCLES, SMALL DIRT BIKE, HAND TOOLS, TOOL BOXES, ARCADE GAMES SUCH AS STREET FIGHTER AND MUCH, MUCH MORE. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE WEBSITE AT ksauctioneer.com

THE DOMINICAN ASSOCIATES WERE SCHEDULED TO HAVE A LARGE GARAGE SALE AT THE CONVENT, 3600 BROADWAY IN GREAT BEND ON SATURDAY. BUT DO TO THE “IFFY” WEATHER THAT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AND POSSIBLY RE-SCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE.

THE OTIS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH COMMUNITY SUPPER THAT WAS SCHEDULED FOR THIS EVENING HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO WATER IN THE BASEMENT.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.