DEATH NOTICE

October 9, 2018

Matthew James Schluckebier, infant son of Jacob and Nickia (Auker) Schluckebier, Burdett, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 3:00 P.M. at the United Methodist Church, Burdett, Kansas.