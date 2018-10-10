Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas man admits stealing guns from police car

by

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to 57 months in federal prison for stealing guns out of an undercover Wichita police car, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Keller is in custody in Butler Co.

Travis J. Keller, 38, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing stolen firearms. In his plea, he admitted that he and co-defendant Justin W. Winger, took guns from the unmarked car, including a 9 mm handgun, a 12-guage shotgun and a 5.56 caliber rifle.

Co-defendant Arthur M. Mannie is scheduled for trial Jan. 8. Co-defendant Justin W. Winger is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 19.