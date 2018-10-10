Kan. man with 11 previous convictions sentenced for weapons violation

WICHITA, KAN. – A convicted Kansas felon was sentenced Tuesday to 77 months in federal prison for illegally possessing four firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Matthew Lee Fleming, 28, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of firearms following felony convictions.

He was on parole in a state district court case when law enforcement officers searched his home in Wichita.

During the search, officers found a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a .40 caliber handgun and a .38 caliber pistol.

Fleming has 11 previous convictions that include forgery, theft and six for various weapons violations, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.