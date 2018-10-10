Kan. felon arrested after fight with officers at public library

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

Just after noon Wednesday, an off-duty Topeka Police Officer recognized 53- year-old Linda R. Marshall at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, who had a felony warrant for her arrest.

The off-duty officer and officers from the Topeka Police Department attempted to stop Marshall, but she fought with officers and ran on foot briefly.

Marshall was arrested for the felony warrant, felony obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer, and battery on a civilian security guard.

She has nine previous convictions including forgery, theft, aggravated battery, obstruction, flee and attempt to elude and identity theft, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.